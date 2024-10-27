Advertisement

Published Oct 27, 2024
Penn State opens as 4.5-point underdogs versus Ohio State
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
The initial spread for Penn State Football's Week 10 matchup against Ohio State has been released and the Nittany Lions opened as 4.5-point underdogs with the Over/Under in total points set at 47.5 points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.

The current No. 3 ranked Nittany Lions will enter the matchup with a perfect 7-0 record after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium 28-13 in a solid showing.

The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will enter next weekend with a 6-1 record after a 21-17 win versus Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, their first win since the close 32-31 loss to Oregon a few weeks back

Through four games, Penn State this season is 3-4 against the spread, covering in their wins over West Virginia (-7.5), Kent State (-49.0) and Wisconsin (-6.5). Additionally, the under has hit in five of Penn State's seven games this season.

Next Saturday's matchup will be the 39th time that Penn State and Ohio State have met on the gridiron, with the Buckeyes leading the all-time series 24-14. Ohio State also holds a seven game winning streak, with Penn State's last victory coming in 2016.

