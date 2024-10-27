Penn State opens as 4.5-point underdogs versus Ohio State

in other news
Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury
A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
GAME THREAD: Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
Follow along with fellow Penn State Football fans chat in our Wisconsin game thread here.
Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers
It's almost time for Penn State Football and our staff at Happy Valley Insider offers our game predictions.
in other news
Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury
A second Penn State starter appears to be out for the rest of the game.
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin.
AS IT HAPPENED - Q4: No. 3 Penn State 28- Wisconsin 13
Follow along as No. 3 Penn State takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall.
The initial spread for Penn State Football's Week 10 matchup against Ohio State has been released and the Nittany Lions opened as 4.5-point underdogs with the Over/Under in total points set at 47.5 points.
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The current No. 3 ranked Nittany Lions will enter the matchup with a perfect 7-0 record after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium 28-13 in a solid showing.
The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will enter next weekend with a 6-1 record after a 21-17 win versus Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, their first win since the close 32-31 loss to Oregon a few weeks back
Through four games, Penn State this season is 3-4 against the spread, covering in their wins over West Virginia (-7.5), Kent State (-49.0) and Wisconsin (-6.5). Additionally, the under has hit in five of Penn State's seven games this season.
Next Saturday's matchup will be the 39th time that Penn State and Ohio State have met on the gridiron, with the Buckeyes leading the all-time series 24-14. Ohio State also holds a seven game winning streak, with Penn State's last victory coming in 2016.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB