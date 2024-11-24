Penn State opens as a massive favorite over a tail spinning Maryland

Now at 10-1 on the season, the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to their final regular season game of the 2024 season, a matchup against the tail spinning Maryland Terrapins next Saturday.

The Penn State Nittany Lions needed everything they had on Saturday afternoon to beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers, finding a way to eke out a 26-25 win at Huntington Bank Stadium.

According to Fanduel, the Nittany Lions are a 24.5-point favorite over the Maryland Terrapins as of early Sunday morning. The over/under for the game opened at 48.5 points.

Maryland (4-7, 1-7) will enter next weekend's matchup on a four-game losing streak and losers of six of their last seven games. Their lone conference win of the season was a narrow 29-28 win over USC at home in October. Since that win over USC, the Terrapins have lost their last four games by double digits.

Next Saturday's matchup will be the 48th all-time between the two programs. Penn State has historically dominated the series winning 43 of 47 previous matchups including each of the last three.

Last season in College Park, Maryland, the Nittany Lions walked away with a 51-15 win over the Terrapins. They also posted a 30-0 shutout victory in 2022 at Beaver Stadium.

This season, Minnesota is 4-7 against the spread while Penn State is 5-6 against the spread.

The Nittany Lions and Terrapins will kick off next Saturday at 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.