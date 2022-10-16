Despite getting thumped 41-17 by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, Vegas still likes Penn State's odds against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Nittany Lions on Sunday opened as a 10.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers according to VegasInsider.

That line, however, quickly moved with the lines now low as 4.5-points in favor of the Nittany Lions. The over/under for the game is currently set at 45.5 points.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss of the 2022 season as the top-five ranked Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against the Nittany Lions defense. It was a loss described by Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher as simply "embarrassing". Despite having a lead as late as early in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions never truly felt to have a chance as the offense was unable to stay on the field for any consistent period while the defense couldn't get off the field, failing to force Michigan to punt in the game.

On the other hand, Minnesota lost their second straight game, this time to Illinois on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Coming off a bye week of their own, PJ Fleck's program had little answers for the Fightin Illini's offense that saw quarterback Tommy Devito throw for over 250 yards and star running back Chase Brown rush for 180 yards on 41 carries. It was also a game in which Minnesota sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan left with an injury, his status for this weekend's matchup is currently undetermined.

Backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed 2-of-6 attempts for 17 yards while throwing two interceptions. Star running back Mohamed Ibrahim had a successful day, rushing for 127 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Suppose the Nittany Lions are unable to clean up their defensive struggles from Saturday against Michigan. In that case, the Gophers may be able to run a similar game plan next weekend as they have been superb in run blocking all season.