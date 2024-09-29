PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State opens as four touchdown favorite over UCLA

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The initial spread for Penn State’s week six matchup against the UCLA Bruins has been released and the Nittany Lions are a heavy favorite over the west coast program. The opening spread opened on Sunday morning at Penn State -28.5. The over/under for the matchup opened at 46.5 points.


Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised nationally on FOX while FOX will also host their Big Noon Kickoff show from Happy Valley


The current No. 9 Nittany Lions will enter the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record after defeating No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium 21-7 in a rock fight of a game.

UCLA will enter next weekend with a 1-3 record after a 34-13 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night, their third straight loss, also falling to Indiana (42-13) and LSU (34-17). The Bruins have already traveled thousands of miles this season, making trip to Hawai'i and LSU through their first four games.

Through four games, Penn State this season is 2-2 against the spread, covering in their wins over West Virginia (-7.5) and Kent State (-48.5) while failing to cover against Bowling Green (-34) and Illinois (-19). Additionally, the under has hit in three of Penn State's four games this season.

Next Saturday's matchup will be the first time that Penn State and UCLA have met on the gridiron since 1968, a 21-6 win for the Nittany Lions in Los Angeles. UCLA holds a 4-2 advantage over Penn State all-time.

