Penn State will look for win No. 8 of their season this Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins and Vegas likes their odds to do so. On Sunday afternoon, the Nittany Lions opened as -11.5 point favorites over the Terrapins. That line has moved to -12 and -12.5 in various books in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will enter next weekend with a 7-2 record on the season after defeating Indiana 45-14 this past Saturday in Bloomington. After a first quarter that saw the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers tied at 7-7, the Nittany Lions were dominant over the final 45 minutes, outscoring the Hoosiers, 38-7 behind a huge day from true freshman running back Kaytron Allen. Allen totaled 158 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Maryland is 6-3 this season after falling to Wisconsin on Saturday 23-10. It was a game that the Terrapins totaled just 189 total yards including just 77 passing yards on 10-of-23 passing from Taulia Tagaovaloa. Maryland also allowed 278 rushing yards in the game.

Last season, the Nittany Lions traveled to College Park and defeated the Terrapins 31-14. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series between the two programs 41-3-1. Maryland did, however, win their last trip to Penn State in 2020, 35-19. They also defeated the Nittany Lions in 2014, the infamous handshake game, as well as in 1961.