Penn State is fresh off a bye week and are getting ready for week four opponent Kent State. The Nittany Lions are huge favorites in the eyes of sporstbooks with the spread of the game opening at 49.5 points, the over/under for the game is set at 54.5 points.

Kent State will enter this upcoming Saturday battered and bruised after a 71-0 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers. The Flashes found themselves down 65-0 at halftime before the Volunteers took their foot off the gas in the second half.

The loss was the Flashes' third straight to start the season, also falling to Pittsburgh 55-24 in week one and losing to FCS opponent St. Francis in week two 23-17. Under current head coach Kenni Burns, the Flashes own a 1-14 record.

Penn State will look for an improved performance from their week two win over Bowling Green in which the Nittany Lions survived a one point 17-7 deficit to beat the Falcons 34- 27.



The Nittany Lions are 6-0 all-time against Kent State with their last win coming in 2018, a 63-10 victory. Kickoff for this Saturday's matchup is set for 3;)3 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.