Penn State opens as small underdog to Oregon in Big Ten Championship game

Despite being an underdog, the NIttany Lions are favored to cover the spread at -122 while being a money-line underdog of +122 for the game.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have opened as a small underdog to the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in next Saturday's Big Ten Championship game. According to FanDuel, the Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5 points.

Entering Saturday night, the Oregon Ducks are currently 11-0 on the 2024 season and are heavy favorites over the Washington Huskies, in their regular season finale. The Ducks notably picked up a win over a top-five ranked Ohio State team in October at Autzen Stadium 32-31. Next Saturday's Big Ten Championship game will be the Ducks' fifth conference title appearance in the last six seasons, after appearing in the 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023 seasons.

The NIttany Lions will enter the game with an 11-1 record, their lone loss a 20-13 defeat at the hands of Ohio Stae on November 2 at Beaver Stadium. Since that loss, the Nittany Lions have won four straight games with three coming in blowout fashion including a 44-7 win over Maryland on Saturday. It was the program's first 11-win regular season since 2008.

It will be Penn State's second-ever trip to the Big Ten Championship game, also doing so in 2016, defeating Wisconsin 38-31.

Penn State and Oregon have met four times previous to next weekend's Big Ten Championship game and hold a 3-1 advantage in those games.