Vegas appears to believe that Penn State will not be much of a matchup for Ohio State this upcoming Saturday, the Nittany Lions, ranked No. 13 in the country and sitting at 6-1 on the season opened as 15-point underdogs to the No. 2 Buckeyes.

In the preseason, the Buckeyes were originally viewed as a 13-point favorite over the Nittany Lions.

Since the opening line was posted, the line has slightly moved in favor of the Nittany Lions to +14.5 for some books while most books remain at +15. The over/under for the game is currently sitting at 61.5.