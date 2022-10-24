Vegas appears to believe that Penn State will not be much of a matchup for Ohio State this upcoming Saturday, the Nittany Lions, ranked No. 13 in the country and sitting at 6-1 on the season opened as 15-point underdogs to the No. 2 Buckeyes.
In the preseason, the Buckeyes were originally viewed as a 13-point favorite over the Nittany Lions.
Since the opening line was posted, the line has slightly moved in favor of the Nittany Lions to +14.5 for some books while most books remain at +15. The over/under for the game is currently sitting at 61.5.
This season, the Buckeyes have been great in covering the spread with a 6-1 record against the spread, the Nittany Lions, on the other hand, is 4-3 against the spread this season. The over has hit in five of seven games for both programs over the course of the season as well.
All time, Penn State is 14-22 against the Buckeyes. Ohio State, however, has dominated the series for most of the last 20 years, winning 16 of 20.