Published Oct 9, 2024
Penn State Oppenent Scouting Report - USC: Offense
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions are off to a 5-0 start and now will face their biggest test yet this season in Big Ten newcomer, the Southern California Trojans.

The Trojans may noth have Caleb Williams behind center anymoree but this is still a USC offense that is one of the stronger offenses in the Big Ten, averaging 30.8 points and 442.4 yards of offense per game this season. However, despite the strong numbers, this Trojans offense may not be as strong as they would seem to be on the surface and it would be fair to say has likely underperformed this season, so far.

Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a deeper look at USC's offense.

First let's take a look at some basic stats, for comparison, we'll also have what the Trojans offense averaged a year ago.

USC Offensive Stats
STAT20242023Difference

Points/Game

30.8

41.8

-11

Rushing Yards / Attempt

5.1

4.83

+0.27

Rushing Yards / Game

149.6

134.6

+15

Passing Yards / Attempt

6.8

9.39

-2.59

Passing Yards / Completion

9.3

13.7

-4.4

Passing Yards / Game

292.8

333

-40.2

Plays Per Touchdown

19.9

11.7

+8.2

3rd Down Conversion %

51.52%

43.3%

+8.22%

4th Down Conversion %

60%

61.1%

-1.1%

Red Zone Success %

91.67%

86.67%

+5%

