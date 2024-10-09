Penn State Oppenent Scouting Report - USC: Offense

The No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions are off to a 5-0 start and now will face their biggest test yet this season in Big Ten newcomer, the Southern California Trojans.

The Trojans may noth have Caleb Williams behind center anymoree but this is still a USC offense that is one of the stronger offenses in the Big Ten, averaging 30.8 points and 442.4 yards of offense per game this season. However, despite the strong numbers, this Trojans offense may not be as strong as they would seem to be on the surface and it would be fair to say has likely underperformed this season, so far.

Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a deeper look at USC's offense.