After opening up their 2024 season on the road in Morgantown, West Virginia to face the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Penn State Nittany Lions will return home to Beaver Stadium one week later to take on the Bowling Green Falcons.

© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are entering the sixth year of the Scot Loeffler era and are coming off a Loeffler era best 7-6 record including 5-3 in MAC play. The Falcons season started off slow with losses in three of their first four matchups to Liberty, Michigan, and Ohio. They would pick up a major win in late September over Georgia Tech 38-27 in Atlanta. After their upset win, the Falcons would lose just one week later 27-0 to Miami (OH) but would then win four straight and five of their last six to get to bowl eligibility. They would lose in the Quick Lane Bowl to Minnesota 30-24.



HEAD COACH PROFILE: Scot Loeffler

Salary: $580,000

Overall Record: 20-35 (0-2 bowl)

Record at Bowling Green: 20-35

Record against Penn State: 0-0 Prior to becoming the head coach at Bowling Green, Loefler was a long time assistant coach serving as an offensive coordinator at each of his last four stops (Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Boston College). A former Michigan quarterback, the 49-year old Loeffler also spent time at Michigan (1996-1999, 2002-2007), Central Michigan (2000-2001), the Detroit Lions (2008), and Florida (2009-2010). Offensive Coordinator: Max Warner / Greg Nosal

- Points Per Game: 26.2

- Yards Per Game: 326.3

- Passing Yards Per Game: 188.8

- Rushing Yards Per Game: 179.8

Defensive Coordinator: Steve Morrison/ Sammy Lawanson - Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

- Yards Allowed Per Game: 326.1

- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 179.8

- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 146.2



LAST TIME PENN STATE MET BOWLING GREEN

This will surprisingly be Penn State's first matchup with Bowling Green since the 1998 season, a 48-3 win for Penn State. The only other matchup between the two programs came in 1987, a 45-19 win for Joe Paterno's program. Bowling Green is 9-26 all-time against Big Ten programs all-time including a 3-0 record against Purdue and a 2-1 record against Northwestern. Additionally, Penn State is 30-3 against MAC programs all-time with their losses coming to Ohio (2012), Buffalo (1900), and Toledo (2000).





WHO ARE BOWLING GREEN'S TOP RETURNERS?

Bowling Green Returning Leaders CATEGORY PLAYER STATS Passing Yards

QB Connor Bazelak 1,935 yds, 12 TD, 7 INT Rushing Yards

RB Terion Stewart

125 att, 762 yds, 8 TD

Receiving Yards

TE Harold Fannin Jr

44 rec, 623 yds, 6 TD

Tackles LB Joseph Sipp Jr

73 tckls, 3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sk

TFLs DL Anthony Hawkins

31 tckls, 4.5 TFL, 2.0 Sk

Sacks DL Jordan Porter

18 tackls, 3.5 TFL, 3.0 Sk

Interceptions CB Jordan Oladokun

30 tackls, 1.0 TFL, 4.0 INT, 6 PD



TRANSFER PORTAL RECAP

TOP 10 INCOMING TRANSFERS Portal Rank POS NAME OLD PROGRAM 1002 WR Malcom Johnson Jr

Auburn 1120 WR

RJ Garcia II

Kansas State

1173 OL

Nick Reimer

Merrimack 2016 LB Justin Eklund

San Jose State

2023 DB

Ja'Corey Benjamin

Texas Southern

2024 TE Blane Cleaver

Army 2250 LB Donovan Sephens

Oklahoma State

2283 TE Elijah Boyd

UTEP

2310

CB Darius McClendon

FAU 2329 CB Todd Bumphis

Cincinnati

TOP 10 OUTGOING TRANSFERS PORTAL RANK POS NAME NEW PROGRAM 286 LB Cashius Howell

Texas A&M

822 DB Jalen Huskey

Maryland 971

DB Deshawn Jones Jr

TBD 1079 DL Kitione Tau

Nevada 1227 WR Abdul-Ftai Ibrahim

Louisiana Tech

1414 OL Armon Bethea

TBD 1521 RB Ta'Ron Keith

Western Kentucky

1800 RB Nick Mosley

TBD 1926 DB

Jordan Jackson

Stony Brook

1962

DB Davon Daniels

Slippery Rock



The Falcons said goodbye this offseason to key defenders in LB Cashius Howell who had 10.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season. Defensive back Jalen Huskey, who recorded four intereceptions is also gone while fellow defensive back Deshawn Jones Jr has also departed following a 21 tackle, two intereception season in 2023.

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES