PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Opponent Preview: Purdue Boilermakers

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

Once Penn State finishes their gauntlet portion of their schedule featuring USC, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Washington, the Nittany Lions will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross Ade Stadium on November 16.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) warms up as head coach Ryan Walters looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) warms up as head coach Ryan Walters looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports © Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdue is coming off a down season in West Lafayette after back-to-back 8+ win campaigns, the Boilermakers went just 4-8 in the first year of the Ryan Walters era. Purdue stumbled to a 1-3 start out of the gates, before a lopsided win over Illinois marked a potential turning point in the season.

A four-game stretch against Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan ended those hopes, however, pushing the Boilermakers to 2-7 on the season. A pair of wins in its last three games, over Minnesota and Indiana, did give Purdue some momentum to close the season however.

HEAD COACH PROFILE: Ryan Walters

Salary: $4,050,000
Overall Record: 4-8
Record at Purdue: 4-8
Record against Penn State: 0-0

Before his debut campaign as a head coach last season, Walters was the mastermind behind building one of the top defenses in the country at Illinois. In 2022, Walters oversaw a defense that finish third in total defense and first in scoring defense in the country, paving the way for the defensive mastermind to get the head gig in West Lafayette.

Prior to his two year stint with the Illini, Walters at Missouri from 2015-2020, serving as the co-defensive coordinator or sole defensive coordinator in all but one year with the Tigers.

Offensive Coordinator: Graham Harrell

- Points Per Game: 23.9
- Yards Per Game: 379.9
- Passing Yards Per Game: 211.2
- Rushing Yards Per Game: 168.8

Defensive Coordinator: Kevin Kane

- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.4
- Yards Allowed Per Game: 382.1
- Passing Allowed Yards Per Game: 241.5
- Rushing Allowed Yards Per Game: 140.6

LAST TIME PENN STATE MET PURDUE

Penn State will be making its second trip to West Lafayette in the last three years, with the last meeting being a thrilling 35-31 victory for the Nittany Lions to kick off the 2022 season. That meeting saw Sean Clifford throw for 282 yards and four scores, including the game-winning touchdown to Keyvone Lee with less than a minute to play.

It has been a one-sided affair for Penn State against the Boilermakers, holding a 16-3-1 record in the all-time series. That includes a current 10-game winning streak spanning over 20 years by the time November's matchup takes place.

Purdue Returning Leaders
CATEGORY PLAYER STATS

Passing Yards

Hudson Card

2,387 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs

Rushing Yards

Devin Mockobee

172 att., 811 yards, 6 TDs

Receiving Yards

Max Klare

22 catches, 196 yards, 0 TDs

Tackles

Dillon Thieneman

74 solo, 32 assisted, 106 total

TFLs

Kydran Jenkins

15.5

Sacks

Kydran Jenkins

7.5

Interceptions

Dillon Thieneman

6

Purdue brings back quarterback Hudson Card for his second season in West Lafayette, along with its leading rusher in each of the last two seasons, Devin Mockobee. The receiving corps is set to be a brand new group, with just two pass catchers remaining from last year's group.

Defensively, a pair of All-Big Ten talents are back for Ryan Walters and company, with Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year and star safety Dillon Thieneman and edge rusher turned middle linebacker Kydran Jenkins. The secondary will see a bit of a shakeup, however, replacing three starters on the back end.

TOP 10 INCOMING TRANSFERS
Portal Rank POS NAME OLD PROGRAM

42

CB

Nyland Green

Georgia

81

OL

Joey Tanona

Notre Dame

248

DE

CJ Madden

Georgia

258

RB

Reggie Love III

Illinois

331

WR

CJ Smith

Georgia

443

WR

Kam Brown

UCLA

603

WR

De'Nylon Morrissette

Georgia

769

DE

Shitta Sillah

Boston College

838

OL

Joshua Sales Jr.

Indiana

868

DL

Jamarius Dinkins

Kentucky

It was a busy portal season for the Boilermakers, bringing in 13 transfers to make up the 42nd ranked portal class according to Rivals.

Wide receiver and offensive line saw the most notable reinforcements enter the mix, with Hudson Card adding CJ Smith, De'Nylon Morrissette, and Kam Brown to his list of weapons. While the pair is not listed in the top ten, Corey Stewart (Ball State) and DJ Wingfield (New Mexico) are both projected starters on the offensive line as well.

TOP 10 OUTGOING TRANSFERS
PORTAL RANK POS NAME NEW PROGRAM

17

DE

Nic Scourton

Texas A&M

33

WR

Deion Burks

Oklahoma

212

WR

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

USF

349

WR

TJ Sheffield

UConn

391

LB

OC Brothers

UAB

435

WR

Mershawn Rice

Still in portal

458

WR

Curtis Deville

McNeese State

757

DE

Khordae Sydnor

Vanderbilt

763

TE

Garrett Miller

Texas A&M

772

DL

Sulaiman Kpaka

Mississippi State

While the portal was kind to Purdue as far as incoming talent, many contributors from last year's team also departed from the program. None were more impactful than star edge rusher Nic Scourton and wide receiver Deion Burks. The Boilermakers also lost their top three receivers, with Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and TJ Sheffield joining Burks in the portal.

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1vcHBvbmVudC1wcmV2aWV3LXB1cmR1ZS0x IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZwZW5uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwZW5uLXN0YXRl LW9wcG9uZW50LXByZXZpZXctcHVyZHVlLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=