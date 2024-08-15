PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Penn State Opponent Preview: Washington

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Next up in our Penn State preseason opponent previews is the defending national runner ups, the Washington Huskies.

The Huskies enter their first season in the Big Ten under new leadership as former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch took over the program this offseason following Kalen DeBoer's departure to Alabama.


JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

The Huskies not only lost their head coach in DeBoer but saw their program ravaged by the transfer portal losing nearly 30 members of their 2023 team to the portal. They were of course active in the portal themselves, adding nearly two dozen players to their roster.

Despite coming off the College Football Playoff and National Championship game appearance last season, the Huskies are not expected to be among the best in the Big Ten this fall and enter the season with a projected win total of just 6.5 games.

The Huskies will be welcomed to the Big Ten by Penn State on November 9 when the Nittany Lions host the former Pac-12 program in their annual White Out matchup.


HEAD COACH PROFILE: Jedd Fisch

Salary: $7.75 million
Overall Record: 17-22
Record at Washington: 0-0
Record against Penn State: 0-0

Fisch is entering his first year with the Huskies after spending the past three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats where he oversaw a turnaround that saw a once 1-11 Arizona team in 2021 go 10-3 just two years later, last fall. After Kalen DeBoer left Washington for Alabama this offseason, Fisch was hired by Washington, signing a seven-year contract worth $7.75 million per year.

Prior to his time at Arizona, Fisch was most recently in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and New England Patriots (2019). Notably, Fish did not play football at either the high school or collegiate level, he began his coaching career in 1997 as a high school defensive coordinator.

Offensive Coordinator: Brennan Carroll
Defensive Coordinator: Steve Belichick

Fisch's coordinators at Washington have deep NFL bloodlines with Pete Carroll's son Brennan Carroll leading the Huskies offense and Bill Belichick's son Steve Belichick leading the Huskies defense into the 2024 season.

Brennan Carroll comes to Seattle alongside Fisch after spending the last three seasons at Arizona with him as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Belichick is coaching at the collegiate level for the first time after spending the last decade as an assistant on the New England Patriots coaching staff under both his father and Jerod Mayo.

LAST TIME PENN STATE MET WASHINGTON

This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs all time and the first since 2017 when Penn State defeated the Huskies 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions and Huskies also met in the 1983 Aloha Bowl, a 13-10 Penn State win and in 1921, a 21-7 win for the Nittany Lions in Seattle.

In that 2017 Fiesta Bowl, Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards while Saquon Barkley ran for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his last game as a Nittany Lion.


OFFSEASON ROSTER MOVEMENT

As mentioned above, it was a busy offseason for the Huskies with nearly 30 players leaving the program via the portal and nearly two dozen players heading to Seattle as well. On top of that, the Huskies signed a top-60 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle with 16 commitments including four, four-star commitments.

TOP 10 INCOMING TRANSFERS
Portal Rank POS NAME OLD PROGRAM

44

QB

Will Rogers

Mississippi State

70

RB

Jonah Coleman

Arizona

96

QB

Demond Williams

Arizona

114

WR

Jeremiah Hunter

Cal

135

DL

Jayden Wayne

Miami (FL)

169

DB

Ephesians Prysock

Arizona

217

LB

Bryun Parham

San Jose State

315

WR

Audric Harris

Arizona

323

OL

D'Angelo Titalii

Portland State

512

OL

Drew Azzopardi

San Diego State

The Huskies added a handful of offensive weapons through the portal this offseason including Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers who brings plenty of arm talent and experience to Seattle. Tailback Jonah Coleman was one of the more underrated running backs in the country at Arizona and former Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter brings plenty of production and upside to the Washington wide receiver room as well.

TOP 10 OUTGOING TRANSFERS
Portal Rank POS NAME NEW PROGRAM

18

DB

Jabbar Muhammad

Oregon

40

OL

Parker Brailsford

Alabama

46

DB

Mishael Powell

Miami (FL)

74

OL

Nate Kalepo

Ole Miss

89

OL

Geirean Hatchett

Oklahoma

147

WR

Germie Bernard

Alabama

148

QB

Austin Mack

Alabama

174

OL

Landen Hatchett

TBD

180

DB

Asa Turner

Florida

230

TE

Josh Cuevas

Alabama

The Huskies will have to replace nearly 4,000 total snaps amongst their top 10 portal departures on the offensive side of the ball and over 1,600 snaps were lost on defense just among their biggest losses. Fisch and Bellichik were given an extremely tough task when it came to replacing the talent they lost this offseason and while Fisch has shown the ability to quickly rebuild programs before, he'll likely need more than one offseason to replace all the talent lost in Seattle.

2024 SIGNING CLASS / TOP SIGNEES

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcGVubi1zdGF0ZS1vcHBvbmVudC1wcmV2aWV3LXdhc2hpbmd0 b24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxs JwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Y3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxl bWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsK ICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpz IHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3Jj ID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwu cGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3Jl Y2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUz QSUyRiUyRnBlbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnBlbm4tc3Rh dGUtb3Bwb25lbnQtcHJldmlldy13YXNoaW5ndG9uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK