On Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome the UCLA Bruins to Happy Valley for the first time since 1967. With kickoff less than 48 hours away, Happy Valley Insider takes a deep dive into UCLA's offense.

Through four games this season, the UCLA offense has been one of the worst in the country. The Bruins are only averaging 14.8 points per game ranking 128th out of 134 teams in the country and are totaling just 262 yards per game.

Here's a quick look at some important numbers for the UCLA offense this season in four games.