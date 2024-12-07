Penn State, Oregon rematch set for next September in Happy Valley

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night. It will be the first time that the Nittany Lions and Ducks have met since 1995.

They won't have to wait nearly as long for their next matchup. While it was previously known that the Ducks were on the Nittany Lions' 2025 schedule, the date for that rematch has been announced.

Oregon will visit Happy Valley next season for a late September matchup on September 27. The Big Ten announced the matchup on Saturday, teasing the conference's 2025 schedule release next Wednesday.