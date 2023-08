Dufault is the type of snapper that stands out even amongst the best in the country. He slings the ball with the type of power I have maybe seen once or twice in my life at any level. Dufault has the rare ability to snap with such power but keep his mechanics under control and his location dialed in. He finished the charting portion of the Kohl’s Southern Showcase with an average snap time of .66 seconds. Dufault carried his amazing charting session in the final snapping competition and won with a laser through the middle of the target that was .64 seconds. He has the size and rare ability to play this position for a very long time.

— Kohl's Proffesional Camps