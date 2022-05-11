Penn State picks up a commitment from ATH Ejani Shakir

Penn State is building on their top five ranked recruiting class with the addition of speedy athlete Ejani Shakir . The Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township star had plenty of offers to choose from but the coaching staff and environment at Penn State was too much for him to pass up.

"I decided to pick the Nittany Lions because I just felt like that was home for me from the first day that I visited the campus," Shakir said. "I wanted to commit that day because it was so crazy driving up to the stadium with the music playing and everything. I had never been up to a big campus like that before. The fact that the stadium has 107,000 people is just crazy.

"Everything about Penn State is great," he said. "The education, the campus, the atmosphere - I haven't heard any bad feedback from anybody about Penn State.

"I've been to a couple schools but no place really shocked me like Penn State," said Shakir. "Nothing really felt like home like they did. Other schools have a good campus and good facilities but it just didn't feel right and I couldn't see myself in their jersey. Penn State just felt right. I can see myself in the blue and white with the black cleats.

"They want to see what I can do on offense and defense but I want to go up there for receiver," he said. "Coach Terry Smith and coach Stubbs are the two that really stayed on me the most. It's been great getting to hear how they talk and explain things to me. I can believe every word they say to me. It just feels right to me."