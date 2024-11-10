Penn State picks up commitment from 2025 ATH Chaz Coleman

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2025/chaz-coleman-320361Penn State has added another piece to their 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday night, 2025 athlete Chaz Coleman, an impressive 6-foot-5 athlete out of Harding High School in Warren, Ohio announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A 'jumbo athlete' Coleman lines up at multiple positions for Harding including quarterback but for the Nittany Lions, the Ohio native will come to Happy Valley as a defensive end. Over the last several weeks, Coleman has emerged as a fast rising senior in the Midwest.

Penn State was one of the programs to identify Coleman as a late cycle target at defensive end and sevreal weeks ago were able to schedule an official visit with the three-star prospect for this past weekend's White Out against Washington. "I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and athletic career as a Nittany Lion," Coleman said in his announcement via X. "I’d like to thank everyone who’s been instrumental in getting me to this point. I’m truly honored and beyond grateful/"