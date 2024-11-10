Penn State picks up commitment from 2025 ATH Chaz Coleman

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2025/chaz-coleman-320361Penn State has added another piece to their 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday night, 2025 athlete Chaz Coleman, an impressive 6-foot-5 athlete out of Harding High School in Warren, Ohio announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
A 'jumbo athlete' Coleman lines up at multiple positions for Harding including quarterback but for the Nittany Lions, the Ohio native will come to Happy Valley as a defensive end. Over the last several weeks, Coleman has emerged as a fast rising senior in the Midwest.
Penn State was one of the programs to identify Coleman as a late cycle target at defensive end and sevreal weeks ago were able to schedule an official visit with the three-star prospect for this past weekend's White Out against Washington.
"I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and athletic career as a Nittany Lion," Coleman said in his announcement via X. "I’d like to thank everyone who’s been instrumental in getting me to this point. I’m truly honored and beyond grateful/"
Coleman in his recruitment also garnered offers from Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. He made visits this fall to Kentucky, Ohio State, and Michigan State.
Coleman will join a defensive line class for Penn State that already includes four-star defensive tackle Randy Adirika, four-star defensive end Jayden Woods, four-star defensive end Yvan Kemajou, and three-star defensive end Cortez Harris.
Notably, LaVar Arrington II is currently listed as a defensive end on Rivals but is expected to start his Penn State career at linebacker.
