Penn State picks up commitment from No. 53 prospect, CB Daryus Dixson
The Penn State Nittany Lions have picked up a major commitment coming out of their second official visit weekend of the month. Rivals four-star prospect and No. 53 overall player Daryus Dixson announced his commitment to the program on Monday afternoon.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Dixson is ranked as the fourth player in the state of California and the eighth best cornerback prospect in the nation, the highest rankings of any major recruiting service.
The 6-foot-0, 181-pound cornerback is the Nittany Lions 14th commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle and their first since four-star tight end Matt Henderson announced his decision on May 8.
Dixson joins Pittsburgh Central Catholic (PA) standout Xxavier Thomas as defensive backs committed to the Nittany Lions in the recruiting cycle as well.
Prior to committing to the Nittany Lions, Dixson held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, and Washington in his recruitment.
He took an official visit to Washington on May 31 and was expected to visit Tennessee next weekend but now committed to the Nittany Lions that official visit is no longer expected to take place.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board