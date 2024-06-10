The Penn State Nittany Lions have picked up a major commitment coming out of their second official visit weekend of the month. Rivals four-star prospect and No. 53 overall player Daryus Dixson announced his commitment to the program on Monday afternoon.

Dixson is ranked as the fourth player in the state of California and the eighth best cornerback prospect in the nation, the highest rankings of any major recruiting service.

The 6-foot-0, 181-pound cornerback is the Nittany Lions 14th commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle and their first since four-star tight end Matt Henderson announced his decision on May 8.

Dixson joins Pittsburgh Central Catholic (PA) standout Xxavier Thomas as defensive backs committed to the Nittany Lions in the recruiting cycle as well.



