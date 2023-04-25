There continues to be no program hotter on the recruiting trail than Penn State on the recruiting trail. The Penn State Nittany Lions on Tuesday picked up commitment No.12 in their 2024 recruiting class and the second commitment in as many days from North Carolina offensive lineman Eagan Boyer .

Boyer's commitment follows that of Wisconsin offensvie lineman Garrett Sexton and joins the likes of Cooper Cousins and Donovan Harbour on the Nittany Lions offensive line in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Nittany Lions also hold a commitment from Wyomissing (PA) athlete Caleb Brewer, who could potentially end up on the offensive line in Happy Valley.

Boyer's commitment to the Nittany Lions comes just a few weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Happy Valley, the first of his recruitment after receiving an offer from the Nittany Lions in January. That visit put Penn State at the forefront of his recruitment and despite taking a few other visits over the last few weeks including one to Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions were able to stay at the top of his list.

Overall, the 6-foot-8 Boyer picked the Nittany Lions over 20+ other scholarship offers including Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and the aforementioned Wisconsin.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for believing in me and helping me get to where I am today," Boyer said in his announcement on Twitter. "I'd especially like to thank the Magazu family for starting me down this path and helping me get to where I am now. A big thank you to the staff and coaches at Penn State especially Coach Franklin and Coach Trautwein, for giving me this opportunity. With that being said, I will be committing to Penn State University to further my academic and athletic career."

Earlier this month when Happy Valley Insider caught up with Boyer, he pointed out his relationship with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein was growing stronger and that he's exactly the type of coach he was looking to play under. "He coaches and teaches exactly the way I want," Boyer said at the time. "There is no sugarcoating anything and he gives it to you straight up."

Boyer also came away impressed with the facilities and liked the proximity of the facilities and stadium to campus. The facilities were great," he said. "The updates were really nice and the fact that you can walk to almost everything around the football facility, housing, and campus is really nice."

Penn State now holds 12 commitments in the 2024 recruiting class that is ranked inside the top 10. of the 2024 class rankings coming in at No.6 overall. They're class ranks third in the Big Ten, only behind No.1 Ohio State, and No. 4 MIchigan, who both holds 12 commitments as well.



