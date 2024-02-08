The Penn State Nittany Lions continue to play their best basketball at the right time. On Thursday night, Mike Rhoades' Nittany Lions took care of business at home defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 89-79.

The win is the Nittany Lions' third-straight Quadrant 2 win of the season, moving their record to 4-4 against Q2 this season. The win moves the Nittany Lions to 12-11 on the season including 6-6 in Big Ten play. They're also now 10-3 on the road this season.

In the win Ace Baldwin had another terrific performance with 22 points and six assists. He was 5-of-7 from the field for the game including 3-for-4 from three-point range. The VCU transfer was also perfect from the free-throw line, going 9-for-9 on the evening.

As a whole, the Nittany Lions shot 52% from the field including 12-of-23 from deep. They also were 25-of-31 from the free throw line a large advantage over Iowa's 9-for-10 on the evening.



D'Marco Dunn,m Qudus Wahab, and Zach Hicks all finished with double-digit scoring efforts as well with 12, 14, and 14 points respectively.

