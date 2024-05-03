Penn State picks up walk-on commitment from in-state kicker Matthew Parker
On Thursday, Penn State football added a special teams walk-on to their 2025 recruiting class as Central York (PA) kicker/punter Matthew Parker announced his commitment via X. Last month, Parker had announced a commitment to West Virginia but backed off that commitment earlier this week.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
During his recruitment, Parker has made several visits to Penn State including one for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring Game last month.
Entering the 2025 season, Penn State is currently set to have three kickers on their roster in Chase Meyer, Sander Sahaydak, and Ryan Barker. Sahaydak is currently the only one of the three that is on scholarship while Meyer and Barker are both walk-ons.
SCOUTING REPORT
Here is what Kohl's Professional Camps had to say about Parker.
"Parker recently competed at the 2024 Kohl's National Underclassman Challenge. He scored 10/24 total points in the field goal charting. He showed explosive leg strength in the kickoffs and had an overall score of 112.18. He has one of the quickest legs in his class and his biggest charted kickoff was a 77 yard 3.71 second blast. Parker competed in a December 2023 Showcase Camp. He scored 9 points on field goals and 103.6 points on kick offs. He earned an invite to the Underclassman Challenge in January with his strong performance at camp. His best charted kick off traveled 69 yards and had 3.89 seconds of hang-time. Parker showed flashes of being a Power Five kicker and has an important year ahead!"
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board