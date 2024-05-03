On Thursday, Penn State football added a special teams walk-on to their 2025 recruiting class as Central York (PA) kicker/punter Matthew Parker announced his commitment via X. Last month, Parker had announced a commitment to West Virginia but backed off that commitment earlier this week.

During his recruitment, Parker has made several visits to Penn State including one for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring Game last month. Entering the 2025 season, Penn State is currently set to have three kickers on their roster in Chase Meyer, Sander Sahaydak, and Ryan Barker. Sahaydak is currently the only one of the three that is on scholarship while Meyer and Barker are both walk-ons.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q ZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRl RmJhbGw8L2E+IExldOKAmXMgZ2V0IHRvIHdvcmshISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2QyUXNiVlVHT2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kMlFzYlZVR09s PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHRoZXcgUGFya2VyIChATWF0dGhld19QYXJr ZXIyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hdHRoZXdfUGFy a2VyMi9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NjEyOTA2NDcwMjQ0MzY1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

