Penn State's 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday is one that which very few players put together strong performances. We could probably skip handing out Players of the Game honors for this one but for the sake of continuity in our weekly posts, we will hand out the honors. Let's not waste any time...

Offense: OT Olu Fashanu

Picking an offensive player of the game was quite hard and we had to go beyond the boxscore of the game and dive a little deeper to find one as well. With that, we're going with Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu. Penn State's offensive line struggled on Saturday against the run but their pass protection was solid as a whole and a lot of that is thanks to Fashanu. Fashanu didn't allow any pressures from Michigan's pass rush in the game, being completely dominant in pass protection. Notably, his run blocking was also quite strong throughout the game. What started as a weakness for him entering the season has quickly improved over the last few weeks. The sophomore out of Waldorf (MD) has quickly become a potential first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft and his performance against Michigan should only improve his stock.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Defense: S Ji'Ayir Brown

Again, it's a bit hard to find who is deserving of defensive player of the game honors but we will ultimately go with senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown who has been a leader of the Nittany Lions' defense all season. Brown led the Nittany Lions against the Wolverines with nine tackles including four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss. Again, it was a forgettable day for all involved but Brown was likely the most consistent defensive player for the Nittany Lions throughout the game. Other players who played well compared to most include Nick Tarburton and Joey Porter Jr (though the unsportsmanlike penalty on Michigan's first drive is unacceptable).

Special Teams: P Barney Amor / K Jake Pinegar