The tight end room in Happy Valley has always been one filled with talent and production on an annual basis. That is no different in 2024, despite the departure of All-Big Ten honorable mention and now New York Giant Theo Johnson. The group will have fresh faces in bigger roles, as well as a new undisputed leader in Tyler Warren. Happy Valley Insider breaks down the tight end position as fall camp rolls along in State College.

PROJECTED STARTER(S)

You have to go back more than a decade to find the last time Penn State didn't have an NFL draft pick serving in a key role at tight end. That trend will likely continue with Tyler Warren now assuming the starting role for James Franklin and company in 2024. Warren was actually slightly more productive than Theo Johnson a year ago, hauling in 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in what was a breakout year for the then redshirt junior. That was spurred by his stellar showing in the Peach Bowl, with five catches for 125 against Ole Miss. Heading into 2024, Warren is the undisputed leader of the group and could be in line for an even bigger year before potentially heading to the next level.

PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

It is a two-horse race for the right to be Warren's primary backup this fall, as redshirt junior Khalil Dinkins and redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea battle it out for snaps during fall camp. Dinkins was the third tight end for the Nittany Lions a season ago, but the stellar play from Johnson and Warren kept him from earning a larger role within the offense. His opportunity to take such a step is now right in front of him. Dinkins will have to fend off a rising redshirt freshman to do so, however. Andrew Rappleyea serves as the biggest threat to Dinkins to take the primary backup role and has been impressing during fall camp. The redshirt freshman did not catch a pass last season while appearing in three games, but could overtake the backup role behind Tyler Warren and begin making his mark with the Penn State offense this season.

DEPTH PIECES