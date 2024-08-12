PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Penn State Position Previews: Tight Ends

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Keaton Ellis (2) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The tight end room in Happy Valley has always been one filled with talent and production on an annual basis. That is no different in 2024, despite the departure of All-Big Ten honorable mention and now New York Giant Theo Johnson.

The group will have fresh faces in bigger roles, as well as a new undisputed leader in Tyler Warren. Happy Valley Insider breaks down the tight end position as fall camp rolls along in State College.

PROJECTED STARTER(S)

You have to go back more than a decade to find the last time Penn State didn't have an NFL draft pick serving in a key role at tight end. That trend will likely continue with Tyler Warren now assuming the starting role for James Franklin and company in 2024.

Warren was actually slightly more productive than Theo Johnson a year ago, hauling in 34 catches for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in what was a breakout year for the then redshirt junior. That was spurred by his stellar showing in the Peach Bowl, with five catches for 125 against Ole Miss.

Heading into 2024, Warren is the undisputed leader of the group and could be in line for an even bigger year before potentially heading to the next level.

PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

It is a two-horse race for the right to be Warren's primary backup this fall, as redshirt junior Khalil Dinkins and redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea battle it out for snaps during fall camp.

Dinkins was the third tight end for the Nittany Lions a season ago, but the stellar play from Johnson and Warren kept him from earning a larger role within the offense. His opportunity to take such a step is now right in front of him. Dinkins will have to fend off a rising redshirt freshman to do so, however.

Andrew Rappleyea serves as the biggest threat to Dinkins to take the primary backup role and has been impressing during fall camp. The redshirt freshman did not catch a pass last season while appearing in three games, but could overtake the backup role behind Tyler Warren and begin making his mark with the Penn State offense this season.

DEPTH PIECES

Three more young tight ends round out the group as top candidates to serve as depth at the position behind the aforementioned Warren, Dinkins and Rappleyea.

The first of which is redshirt sophomore Jerry Cross, who has yet to catch a pass for the Nittany Lions over his first two years with the program. The big bodied tight end has dealt with injury troubles, but offers an intriguing option as a depth piece for Penn State in 2024.

True freshman Luke Reynolds has also inserted himself into the conversation for early playing time in what will be his first year on campus. The former four-star prospect has an outside shot at cracking the rotation, but barring any injuries, will likely retain his redshirt.

Joey Schlaffer will also serve as depth this fall after redshirting his first year on campus last season, but offers an intriguing talent for later down the road.

