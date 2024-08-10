The wide receiver room in Happy Valley was a topic of discussion last season, and something that was viewed as a clear area of need going into the off-season. Questions still remain in the group, however, with minimal experience returning for quarterback Drew Allar to have at his disposal. Allar's top two receivers from a year ago, KeAndre Lambert-Smith (to Auburn) and Dante Cephas (to Kansas State) both departed the program via the transfer portal, but a familiar face enters the mix to replace that production in Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming. Perhaps the most intriguing position group for Penn State this season, for better or for worse, will be this wide receiver corps. Happy Valley Insider takes a look at who could start, primary backups and depth pieces for the Nittany Lions heading into the 2024 season.



PROJECTED STARTER(S)

The three starters for Penn State are all but locked in at the start of training camp, with Ohio State transfers Julian Fleming, redshirt junior Harrison Wallace and redshirt sophomore Kaden Saunders penciled in at the moment. Fleming, who returns back to his home state after four years with the Buckeyes, is the clear number one option to be Drew Allar's go-to target on the outside. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher found himself stuck behind NFL talents like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Emeka Egbuka in Columbus, making way for a fresh start in Happy Valley. Fleming took a step back last season after hauling in 34 catches for 533 yards and six scores in 2022, but will now have the opportunity to be the guy for Penn State, the question remains whether he will grasp onto it or not. Behind Fleming there are more question marks, even for projected starters in Harrison Wallace and Kaden Saunders. While Fleming is the big name many will gravitate toward, Harrison Wallace's potential bounce-back showing in 2024 will be key for Penn State. The talented wide receiver was expected to have a breakout campaign last season, but injuries spoiled what could have been Wallace's chance to evolve into a top pass catcher for the Nittany Lions. We've seen what he's capable of, with four catches for 67 yards and a score against Ole Miss as well as having 7 catches for 72 yards against West Virginia last year. Those types of outings are what Penn State is going to need out of the junior on a consistent basis, as well as sustained health, moving forward. Saunders is another Nittany Lion who is awaiting his opportunity, which he will get this fall. The redshirt sophomore saw some action in 2023, but was targeted just 10 times, resulting in six catches for 56 yards and a score. Saunders will man the slot to start the season, where he likely sees a bigger increase in targets and production.

PROJECTED BACKUP(S)

With the three starters seemingly set, as things currently stand, a group of five receivers will look to solidify themselves in the rotation. It is somewhat of a mixed bag beyond Fleming, Wallace, and Saunders, but there is ample opportunity to earn playing time among the group of backups. The most productive of any other Penn State receivers besides the starting trio have been Omari Evans and Liam Clifford. However, the pair combined for 17 catches, 224 yards and a score last fall. Clifford could factor into the equation in the slot behind Saunders, while Evans has made waves in the past but this could be the year he breaks through and earns himself a consistent role for Marques Hagans. Evans and Clifford have established them as two of the top backup options for the Nittany Lions, but it gets even murkier behind them as Penn State waits for someone else to step up. Redshirt sophomore receivers Tyler Johnson, Mekhi Flowers and Anthony Ivey are all battling for such roles, which would be their first time getting consistent snaps for the Nittany Lions. Johnson could be the top option out to that trio to find himself in a backup role behind Harrison Wallace.

DEPTH PIECES