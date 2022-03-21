Penn State Practice Notebook: Quarterbacks, Newcomers and Familiar Faces
Monday afternoon marked the much anticipated start of spring ball for Penn State football.
With plenty of changes including a new athletic director and defensive coordinator at the helm next year, James Franklin touched on some of the pressing issues in his press conference prior to Monday’s practice.
Here is what Franklin had to say regarding the 2022 Nittany Lions and what we were able to see from day one of practice.
CONFIDENT CLIFFORD....
One of the hottest topics among Penn State football and its fans next season will undoubtedly surround the quarterback position.
While the Nittany Lions bring back a seasoned quarterback in Sean Clifford, it is hard to not be excited about incoming five-star prospect Drew Allar.
But the simple reality is that Allar has yet to throw a college pass while Clifford is set to be a fourth year starter, so Franklin alluded to the fact that while competition is always welcome in his program, Clifford is expected to take the full load of reps and start the season as QB1.
Something that Franklin was also sure to mention is the fact that Clifford finally gets to play under an offensive coordinator for a second season after going through a lot of change up at that spot throughout his Nittany Lion career.
“His ability to have the same offensive coordinator two years in a row [in the] same scheme,” Franklin said. “Obviously we tweak some things every offseason and make some adjustments when necessary but I think it can have a big impact, not just in terms of his understanding of the offense, but really their relationship and him understanding how Mike works, how Mike operates, and vice versa.”
While practice went on Monday afternoon, Clifford was vocal among the younger quarterbacks as he attempts to play leader while also managing to maintain his status as the surefire starter.
NEW ADDITIONS.....
James Franklin was giddy when discussing his new arrivals on day one of spring practice.
Those who have enrolled early from the coveted 2022 recruiting class were said to be blending in great, including a few notable names.
The previously mentioned Drew Allar was said to be competing at a high level along with some other notable recruits.
But Franklin was sure to mention freshman defensive lineman Zane Durant and how he feels he’s meshed with the Nittany Lions both on a football and personal level.
“With Zane, he’s really adjusted well in a short period of time,” Franklin said. “He’s hilarious, you guys are going to love getting to know him.”
Durant not only blends well with the team thus far but has tested very well physically during his first few months as a collegiate athlete.
Franklin even gave him a comparison to a former Penn Stater who is now playing defensive tackle in the NFL.
“When it comes to our initial testing numbers, he’s tested extremely well. In a lot of ways he reminds me of Kevin Givens. May not be the biggest guy in terms of height but is powerful, strong and explosive.”
FAMILIAR FACES.....
One of the interesting background notes from practice on Monday was that many of the Nittany Lions who have declared for the NFL draft were in attendance on day one of spring ball.
Notable players such as Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie, Jesse Luketa and Derrick Tangelo were present at Lasch and dished out some subtle coaching whenever they got the chance.
One of those players who is expected to fill a crucial role on the D-Line is Hakeem Beamon who was held out from games last season but continues to impress on the practice field.
Franklin previously mentioned that he was excited to get Beamon back next year and that this year did him a lot of good in developing both physically and mentally.
It will be a luxury to have him as well as PJ Mustipher back on the practice field together whenever Mustipher is fully healthy from his injury suffered against Iowa last year.
--------------------------------------------------------------
