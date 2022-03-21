Penn State Practice Notebook: Quarterbacks, Newcomers and Familiar Faces

Monday afternoon marked the much anticipated start of spring ball for Penn State football. With plenty of changes including a new athletic director and defensive coordinator at the helm next year, James Franklin touched on some of the pressing issues in his press conference prior to Monday’s practice. Here is what Franklin had to say regarding the 2022 Nittany Lions and what we were able to see from day one of practice.

CONFIDENT CLIFFORD....

One of the hottest topics among Penn State football and its fans next season will undoubtedly surround the quarterback position. While the Nittany Lions bring back a seasoned quarterback in Sean Clifford, it is hard to not be excited about incoming five-star prospect Drew Allar. But the simple reality is that Allar has yet to throw a college pass while Clifford is set to be a fourth year starter, so Franklin alluded to the fact that while competition is always welcome in his program, Clifford is expected to take the full load of reps and start the season as QB1. Something that Franklin was also sure to mention is the fact that Clifford finally gets to play under an offensive coordinator for a second season after going through a lot of change up at that spot throughout his Nittany Lion career. “His ability to have the same offensive coordinator two years in a row [in the] same scheme,” Franklin said. “Obviously we tweak some things every offseason and make some adjustments when necessary but I think it can have a big impact, not just in terms of his understanding of the offense, but really their relationship and him understanding how Mike works, how Mike operates, and vice versa.” While practice went on Monday afternoon, Clifford was vocal among the younger quarterbacks as he attempts to play leader while also managing to maintain his status as the surefire starter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IHNvbWUgUUIgeW91IG1heSBiZSBpbnRlcmVzdGVkIGluIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xZVpjTmtkS0dYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcWVaY05rZEtHWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0aW4gTW9yZ2Fuc3Rl aW4gKEBKbW9Ud2VldHNfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0ptb1R3ZWV0c18vc3RhdHVzLzE1MDYwMTExMDcxODU0OTYwNjU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NEW ADDITIONS.....

James Franklin was giddy when discussing his new arrivals on day one of spring practice. Those who have enrolled early from the coveted 2022 recruiting class were said to be blending in great, including a few notable names. The previously mentioned Drew Allar was said to be competing at a high level along with some other notable recruits. But Franklin was sure to mention freshman defensive lineman Zane Durant and how he feels he’s meshed with the Nittany Lions both on a football and personal level. “With Zane, he’s really adjusted well in a short period of time,” Franklin said. “He’s hilarious, you guys are going to love getting to know him.” Durant not only blends well with the team thus far but has tested very well physically during his first few months as a collegiate athlete. Franklin even gave him a comparison to a former Penn Stater who is now playing defensive tackle in the NFL. “When it comes to our initial testing numbers, he’s tested extremely well. In a lot of ways he reminds me of Kevin Givens. May not be the biggest guy in terms of height but is powerful, strong and explosive.”

FAMILIAR FACES.....