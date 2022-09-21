Media was permitted to observe 15 minutes of Penn State’s Wednesday practice ahead of Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Head coach James Franklin and redshirt senior DE Nick Tarburton were also made available after practice.

- Redshirt sophomore DT Coziah Izzard and redshirt junior DE Smith Vilbert were present with the scout team. Neither has seen the field this season and it looks unlikely that they will this weekend against Central Michigan.

- Special teams practiced field goals with simulated crowd noise. Redshirt freshman K Sander Sahaydak and redshirt senior K Jake Pinegar both looked sharp and didn’t miss a kick, though they were all from about 30 yards out.

- QBs and RBs practiced read option against the edge defender and looked very fluid doing so.

- The offense also practiced fades and out-routes from 10 yards away. The QBs were accurate and had good location on their throws.

- Franklin said redshirt junior DE Adisa Isaac is gaining more and more confidence each week and will "make more and more big plays." Issac missed the entire 2021 season with a torn achilles.

- Redshirt freshman S Zakee Wheatley has "a knack for the ball," according to Franklin. Franklin added that the staff looks to recruit defensive backs with ball skills similar to a receiver, and that Wheatley fits that bill.

- Tarburton that the most impressive things about sophomore DE Chop Robinson are his get-off speed and his overall effort on every down.