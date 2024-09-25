With Penn State redshirt junior linebacker Dominic DeLuca appearing to be questionable for the Nittany Lions' primetime showdown against Illinois on Saturday evening at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions coaching staff is preparing for true freshman linebacker Anthony Speca to potentially see a bigger workload in the program's Big Ten opener.

"We'll plan on using Speca this week if we're in that situation," James Franklin said when asked what the Nittany Lions' plans at linebacker would be if DeLuca would be unable to play against the Fighting Illini. "He would get green lighted for this game, not necessarily for the season at this point. He was a guy who was able to play a little bit last week and we're preparing him this week to be ready to go as well."

Speca made his collegiate debut last weekend for the Nittany Lions against Kent State, playing 19 snaps. In his debut, the former Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout recorded five tackles, leading the team for the game.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native wouldn't be the first true freshman that the Nittany Lions have thrusted into meaningful game action this season as offensive lineman Cooper Cousins has appeared in all three games while safety DeJuan Lane will undertake a bigger role after star safety Kevin Winston suffered a long-term injury earlier this season.

"He's just a smart guy, very very smart guy, very productive guy," Franklin would add about Speca when asked what the true freshman had done to earn his opportunity. "He's just come in here and been very, very mature, very about his business guy. He's got really good athleticism, tested really well when he showed up on campus," he would later add.





If Speca does in fact play, he'll be well tested as the Illini love to both run the ball and target the middle of the field in the passing attack. This season Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer has targeted the middle of the field within 10 yards more than any other area of the field.