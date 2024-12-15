Penn State Football QB Beau Pribula set to Enter Transfer Portal

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula is expected to enter the transfer protal sources have told Adam Friedman of Rivals. Pribula is not expected to be available in the College Football Playoffs, eliminating a highly used package of the Nittany Lions offense.

Pribula in his redshirt sophomore season with the Nittany Lions. In that season, he appeared in all 13 games, completing 26-of-35 passing attempts for 275 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and 242 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

If Pribula does not play for Penn State in the playoffs, true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer would likely assume the role of backup quarterback.

Pribula has been a consistent contributor to the Nittany Lions offense, with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki using specific packages just for his dual-threat capabilities.

The York, Pennsylvania native is the third player that is in the transfer portal already or expected to enter the transfer portal. He joins tight end Jerry Cross and defensive tackle T.A. Cunningham.