Penn State QB Clifford launches NIL Agency

Sean Clifford has made and is making his fair share through name, image and likeness deals.

Now, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clifford is making sure others across the country are able to do the same.

According to the report, Clifford is launching his own NIL agency, titled Limitless NIL, to "to represent college athletes and help them maximize their opportunities under the NCAA's new name, image and likeness legislation."

Through the NCAA's new NIL rules, Clifford was able to earn more than $100,000 as Penn State's starting quarterback a year ago. Though the report also states that he struggled to work with some professional agencies and often helped guide teammates and younger players through the process.

This led to the thought to launch his own agency, which he filed paperwork for on Jan. 31 with the state of Pennsyvlania.Clifford's agency isbelieved to be the first agency founded by a student-athlete to help others with NIL and has already signed to work with seven college athletes, per the report.

""It's the agency that I was looking for that I couldn't find," Clifford told ESPN. "It's for the players, by the players. I wanted to do something to leave even more of a legacy than just on the field. And I thought that this was kind of the way that I wanted to go."

From a Penn State perspective, the move not only helps Clifford and fellow Nittany Lions' athletes, but also the Penn State athletic department, as Clifford's significant earnings in the pass year show that the university has the means to provide athletes with a number of NIL opportunities, despite previously discussed disadvantages due to state legislation and the football program's fundraising model.

One of the agency's first clients in Nittany Lions' standout safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who has already partnered with pizza chain Snap Custom Pizza in State College and is working to find more opportunities.

"It's great just to be represented by people who are available, credible and determined," Brown said. "They actually know me and know how I grew up, to now having my own pie. That's my dream come true, to have something named [after me]."

Thamel's report also goes into further discussions about prospective represented athletes and some of the company's current employees, who include Clifford's younger brother Liam and former Penn State defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the Penn State Athletics FREE board



