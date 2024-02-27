Penn State class of 2025 quarterback commitment Bekkem Kritza has been around the block in his high school career.

During his high school career, Kritza has spent for Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, Santa Margarita Catholic in Ranco Santa Margarita, California, and Miami Central in Miami, Florida, before spending time back at Fairview in Colorado last fall. Now, Kritza is returning to another former school of his, Miami Central. The news was first reported by Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney on Monday afternoon.

