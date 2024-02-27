Penn State QB commitment Bekkem Krtiza moves back to Miami
Penn State class of 2025 quarterback commitment Bekkem Kritza has been around the block in his high school career.
During his high school career, Kritza has spent for Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, Santa Margarita Catholic in Ranco Santa Margarita, California, and Miami Central in Miami, Florida, before spending time back at Fairview in Colorado last fall.
Now, Kritza is returning to another former school of his, Miami Central. The news was first reported by Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney on Monday afternoon.
Kritza is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and holds a Rivals rating of 5.8 while also being ranked as the 18th best pro-style quarterback in the coutnry. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound Kritza stands out thanks to potentially the best pure arm strength in the 2025 recruiting class but also moves very well for a pocket passer.
As a junior for Fairview, Kritza completed 65% of his passes for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just three intreceptions. He committed to the Nittany Lions in November while visiting the program for their premier matchup against Michigan, choosing James Franklin's program over offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (FL), Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and Texas State.
