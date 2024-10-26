Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

Advertisement

in other news

Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.

External content
 • Adam Friedman
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this

 • Kathryn Brody
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State. 

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

How to watch and listen to Penn State's road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.

 • Dub Jellison
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine

Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine

Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week nine of the college football season.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit

Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.

External content
 • Adam Friedman
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence

The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this

 • Kathryn Brody
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game

A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State. 

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 26, 2024
Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin Badgers on Saturday evening in Madison.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

At the end of the second quarter, Nittany Lions starting quarterback Drew Allar took a sack and appeared to suffer a knee injury. He would head to the locker room early. After coming out for the second half, Allar was sporting a knee brace and would give it a go in warmups but didn't appear to look comfortable.

With Allar out, the Nittany Lions will turn to redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula. The No. 3 Nittany Lions were trailing 10-7 to start the second half.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement