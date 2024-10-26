Penn State QB Drew Allar leaves game against Wisconsin

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way against the Wisocnsin Badgers on Saturday evening in Madison.

At the end of the second quarter, Nittany Lions starting quarterback Drew Allar took a sack and appeared to suffer a knee injury. He would head to the locker room early. After coming out for the second half, Allar was sporting a knee brace and would give it a go in warmups but didn't appear to look comfortable.

With Allar out, the Nittany Lions will turn to redshirt sophomore Beau Pribula. The No. 3 Nittany Lions were trailing 10-7 to start the second half.