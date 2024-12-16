Penn State QB Drew Allar makes return for 2025 official

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has made his return for the 2025 season official, announcing his decision on X, on Monday.

"This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team," Allar said in a statement.

"I know there's still more work to do which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond. But right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us.

We are!

Drew Allar #15"

The junior out of Medina, Ohio is in the midst of his second season as the Nittany Lions starting quarterback, completing 69.1% of his passes for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The former top-100 prospect had a quality sophomore campaign when he first took over the Nittany Lions offense but has thrived under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki who has also announced his return for the 2025 season.

Allar and Penn State will take on the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.