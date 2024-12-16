Penn State QB Drew Allar set to return for 2025 season

Penn State junior quarterback Drew Allar is set to return for the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. While Allar himself has not made any announcement, the report comes just over 12 hours after backup quarterback Beau Pribula entered the transfer portal.

Allar is currently in the midst of his junior season for the Nittany Lions, completing 69.1% of his passes for 2,894 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. For his career, he has a 63.6% completion percentage for 2,894 yards and 50 touchdowns to nine interceptions while also leading Penn State to a 21-5 record over his two seasons as the starting quarterback.

Allar will look to lead the Nittany Lions to a national championship this postseason starting with a first-round playoff matchup this Saturday at Beaver Stadium against SMU.