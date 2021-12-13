 Penn State QB Ta'Quan Roberson enters Transfer Portal
Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

On Monday morning, Penn State Football quarterback Taquan Roberson took to Twitter to announce that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Roberson originally committed and signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

The DePaul Catholic High School (Wayne, NJ) product appeared in five total games for the the Nittany Lions in his three years with the program. In those stints, he managed to throw 11-of-29 for 85 yards along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

2021 PSU FOOTBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Ta'Quan Roberson

TBD

OL

Desmond Holmes

TBD

DB

Enzo Jennings

TBD

DB

Tyler Rudolph

UMass

{{ article.author_name }}