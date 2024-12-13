Penn State QB target Bryce Baker set to decide Saturday

Penn State 2025 quarterback target and current North Carolina commitment Bryce Baker is ready to make his final decision. On Thursday night, the top-100 prospect posted on his Instagram teasing a decision with "BB2 is going to..." and a countdown to Saturday.

The No. 78 player nationally, Baker has been committed to North Carolina for well over a year, committing to the Tar Heels on June 27, 2023. However, when the university fired Mack Brown last month, Baker took a step back and looked at his options, primarily Penn State and LSU. He would take an official visit to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' regular-season finale against Maryland.

Baker and his family then decided to pass on signing with a program during the early signing period and chose to wait and see who the Tar Heels hired as their next head coach..