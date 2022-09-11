For the first time this season, the Penn State football program has found themselves ranked in both the AP and Coaches Polls. The Nittany Lions enter week three as the No.22 team in the nation according to the AP Poll and the No. 23 team in the nation in the eyes of the coaches.

Penn State is coming off a 46-10 win over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon and enters week three at 2-0 on the season. They'll travel to face the Auburn Tigers this weekend with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Penn State joins Ohio State (No. 3/3), Michigan (No. 4/5), and Michigan State (No. 11/9) inside both polls. The Wisconsin Badgers were No. 18/19 in last week's polls but fell out of the rankings after a 17-14 loss to Washington State on Saturday. They received 43 points in this week's Coaches Poll and seven in the AP Poll.

Minnesota was the only other Big Ten team to receive votes in both polls while Purdue also earned one vote in the AP Poll as well.

Their opponent this upcoming week in Auburn received 16 votes in the Coaches Poll and 15 points in the AP Poll.