Published Nov 5, 2024
Penn State ranked No. 6 in first 2024 College Football Playoff ranking
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season were released and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) are as of now in a strong spot to find themselves not only in the playoffs but hosting a first round playoff game in December.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Nittany Lions as of Tuesday's rankings are the No. 6 in the first college football playoff ranking but would instead be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs as the current No. 9 team, BYU would automatically be the No. 4 team as they are currently projected to win the Big 12.

The No. 7 seed would currently project the Nittany Lions to host the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round at Beaver Stadium.

Full College Football Playoffs Top-12

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State (would be No. 5 seed)

3. Georgia (would be No. 2 seed)

4. Miami (would be No. 3 seed)

5. Texas (would be No. 6 seed)

6. Penn State (would be No. 7 seed)

7. Tennessee (would be No. 8 seed)

8. Indiana (would be No. 9 seed)

9. BYU (would be No. 4 seed)

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

Projected First Round Matchups

No. 12 Boise State vs No. 2 (5-seed) Ohio State - winner would face No. 4 BYU

No. 11 Alabama vs No. 5 (6-seed) Texas - winner would face No. 1 Oregon

No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. No. 6 (7-seed) Penn State - winner would face No. 3 (2-seed) Georgia

No. 9 Indiana vs No. 7 (8-seed) Tennessee - winner would face No. 4 (3-seed) Miami

--------------------------------------------------------------

