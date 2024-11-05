Penn State ranked No. 6 in first 2024 College Football Playoff ranking

On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season were released and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) are as of now in a strong spot to find themselves not only in the playoffs but hosting a first round playoff game in December.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Nittany Lions as of Tuesday's rankings are the No. 6 in the first college football playoff ranking but would instead be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs as the current No. 9 team, BYU would automatically be the No. 4 team as they are currently projected to win the Big 12. The No. 7 seed would currently project the Nittany Lions to host the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round at Beaver Stadium.

Full College Football Playoffs Top-12

1. Oregon 2. Ohio State (would be No. 5 seed) 3. Georgia (would be No. 2 seed) 4. Miami (would be No. 3 seed) 5. Texas (would be No. 6 seed) 6. Penn State (would be No. 7 seed) 7. Tennessee (would be No. 8 seed) 8. Indiana (would be No. 9 seed) 9. BYU (would be No. 4 seed) 10. Notre Dame 11. Alabama 12. Boise State

Projected First Round Matchups