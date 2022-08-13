Penn State RB Caziah Holmes no longer on the Nittany Lions roster

The 5-foot-11, 217-pound running back will likely enter his name into the transfer portal and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Nittany Nation's very own Dylan Callaghan-Croley has confirmed that Penn State Football running back Caziah Holmes is no longer on the Nittany Lions roster.

Holmes is a former four-star recruit who ranked as one of the top all-purpose backs in the country hailed from Cocoa, Florida where he played for Cocoa High School.

The Florida native made some noise early on as he appeared in nine total games as a freshman back in 2020 and then saw his role decrease last season as he was only seen in three games in 2021. Throughout those 12 games, Holmes tallied 56 total carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Now this shouldn't come as much of a surprise as projected starter at running back Keyvone Lee still has three years of eligibility remaing and Penn State also added two four-star backs this offseason in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, all three of which are expected to play this season.