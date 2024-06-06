In fact, Barker, now back home in his home state of Arkansas, was expected to visit the Razorbacks this weekend.

Over the last several months, Penn State running back commitment Kiandrea Barker has felt the heat from multiple college programs. Amongst those programs was Arkansas, Duke, and USC.

Barker on Thursday announced on X, that he will be shutting down his recruitment and not entertaining any other offers.

"I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me along this process," Barker said in a statement on X. "And all the Penn State coaches/ staff that’s been showing love since day with that being said I want to officially announce that all recruitment is shut down for me and I’m all in 110%."

The Arkansas native has been committed to Penn State since last April and is the longest standing commitment in the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. He is also one of three running back commitments in the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class joining in-state tailback Tiqwai Hayes and Alabama prospect Alvin Henderson, the nation's No. 36 overall prospect. Penn State is also expected to host in-state running back Jabree Coleman, a former Georgia commitment on campus this month.

