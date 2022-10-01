Penn State fourth-year running back Devyn Ford is no longer part of the team according to Nittany Lions' head football coach James Franklin.

"He's no longer part of the team, he wants to focus on academics," Franklin told the media following Penn State's 17-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

Ford, A former four-star, top-50 player nationally in the 2019 recruiting cycle, totaled 140 carries for 666 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year career with the Nittany Lions. He also had 20 career receptions for 103 yards.

Now with Ford no longer on the roster, Penn State is down to three scholarship running backs in sophomore Keyvon Lee and freshmen running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Prior to the season, the Nittany Lions saw former four-star Caziah Holmes also transfer out of the program.