The Norfolk (VA) native rushed for 117 yards on 11 carries against the Scarlet Knights as well as nothing his ninth rushing touchdown of the season.

Penn State true freshman running back Kaytron Allen is the latest Nittany Lion to earn a Big Ten Player of the Week honor. The true freshman tailback earned his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of the season for his performance against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. He split the honor with Ohio State freshman tailback Dallan Hayden.

Thanks to his 100+ yard day, both Allen and fellow true freshman Nick Singleton have both amassed over 700 rushing yards this season, the first freshman duo to do so in Big Ten history. They're also the first Penn State running back duo to accomplish the feat since 2013 when Zach Zwinak and Bill Belton both did so. Running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Trace McSorley also did so in 2018. The two freshmen are also only the sixth freshman duo in NCAA history as well.

This season, Allen has rushed for 748 yards and nine touchdowns over 135 carries. He also has 148 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown over 14 receptions for a total of 149 touches this season for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll need 104 total yards against Michigan State to earn 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season. Singleton will need just 98 yards from scrimmage to hit the 1,000-yards from scrimmage mark.



