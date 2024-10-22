Penn State RB Nick Singleton collabs with Gatorade for billboard downtown

in other news
HV TV: James Franklin previews Wisconsin game
Watch as Penn State head coach James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions' week 9 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Penn State and Ohio State set for high noon showdown on November 2
Penn State and Ohio State's potential top five showdown on November 2 is set for a noon kickoff.
Penn State DE target Wydeek Collier announces top five, sets November visit
Penn State DE target Wydeek Collier has announced top five and set a return visit to Penn State.
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Wisconsin Badgers
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Wisconsin ahead of Penn State's roadtrip to Madison on Saturday.
What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?
Penn State is about a touchdown favorite over Wisconsin.
A new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal appeared in Happy Valley today, as running back Nick Singleton's image along with a giant Gatorade logo and the words "There's No Stopping It", was seen being put up in downtown State College, Pennsylvania today.
Gatorade , the country’s largest sports hydration drink, has been active in NIL scene over the past few years signing some of the top names throughout several college sports including Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, UConn WBB guard Paige Bueckers and former Iowa / current WNBA guard Caitlin Clark.
The new look billboard is located above the Tadashi Japanese Restaurant at 206 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801.
Singleton, a true junior, has over 2200 rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns through his two and half seasons the Nittany Lions. So far this season, he has rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries through five games.
Along with Gatorade, the Penn State running back has also inked notable NIL deals with Dunkin Donuts, 7Eleven, Rhoback, West Shore Homes and many others.
