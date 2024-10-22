Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
Penn State RB Nick Singleton collabs with Gatorade for billboard downtown
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
A new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal appeared in Happy Valley today, as running back Nick Singleton's image along with a giant Gatorade logo and the words "There's No Stopping It", was seen being put up in downtown State College, Pennsylvania today.

Gatorade , the country’s largest sports hydration drink, has been active in NIL scene over the past few years signing some of the top names throughout several college sports including Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, UConn WBB guard Paige Bueckers and former Iowa / current WNBA guard Caitlin Clark.

The new look billboard is located above the Tadashi Japanese Restaurant at 206 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801.

Singleton, a true junior, has over 2200 rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns through his two and half seasons the Nittany Lions. So far this season, he has rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries through five games.

Along with Gatorade, the Penn State running back has also inked notable NIL deals with Dunkin Donuts, 7Eleven, Rhoback, West Shore Homes and many others.

