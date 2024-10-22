Penn State RB Nick Singleton collabs with Gatorade for billboard downtown

A new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal appeared in Happy Valley today, as running back Nick Singleton's image along with a giant Gatorade logo and the words "There's No Stopping It", was seen being put up in downtown State College, Pennsylvania today.

Gatorade , the country’s largest sports hydration drink, has been active in NIL scene over the past few years signing some of the top names throughout several college sports including Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter, UConn WBB guard Paige Bueckers and former Iowa / current WNBA guard Caitlin Clark.