RUN IT BACK: Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen announce returns for 2025

Both running backs appeared in several of the very early 2025 NFL Mock Drafts from analysts and writers a like, as several had Nick Singleton as a top five back in the draft and others had Allen as late round pick. However scouts will have to wait, as they have "unfinished business" according to their posts.

The Penn State Football star running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have both taken to social media to announce both of them will return to State College for one last go at a National Championship.

Over three seasons, Allen has 559 carries for 2,877 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Singleton has 499 carries for 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns. The duo has combined to become not only one of the top running back rooms in the Big Ten, but in the nation as a whole.

In 2024, the pair of tailbacks totaled 392 carries for 2,207 yards and 20 touchdowns. They also had a combined 39 receptions for 528 yards and seven touchdowns, bringing their total combined yards from scrimmage in 2024 to 2,735 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Entering their senior seasons, Singleton and Allen rank 10th and 11th respectively in their careers among Penn State's all-time leading rushers. Singelton with 2,912 career yards would need 1,020 yards to break the program's all-time rushing record while Allen would need 1,055 yards.

If both running backs remain fully healthy in 2025 and see similar workloads, it's entirely possible that the duo could finish their career as the No. 1 and No. 2 rushers all-time in program history.

Allen and Singleton join fellow soon to be seniors QB Drew Allar and DT Zane Durant, as the other Nittany Lions who have announced their returns for one last go at a national championship, after making it to the semifinals this past season.