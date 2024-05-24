Official visit season is here across college football as 2025 recruits begin hitting campuses for a busy month-long stretch, beginning on May 31st. One such prospect is Christian Brothers College (MO.) four-star wide receiver and Penn State priority target Corey Simms .

Penn State has 13 commitments in the 2025 recruiting class and one receiver locked into the class, three-star Lyrick Samuel. The Nittany Lions are set to host a trio of pass catchers on campus next weekend in Simms, Lex Cyrus and Andrew Marsh.

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the St. Louis native's recruitment, contenders and Penn State's chances prior to Simms stepping foot on campus.