 NittanyNation - Penn State Recruiting Notebook: 2023 reset, August decisions, & more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-04 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Recruiting Notebook: 2023 reset, August decisions, & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@DylanCC_FB

With Penn State starting fall camp and the ongoing dead period, news and notes from the recruiting trail will be coming across a bit slower. That being said, it won’t last for long as the dead period ends September 1. Once September rolls around it will once again be non stop especially with 2024 prospects being able to communicate with coaches on a daily basis and by any means necessary.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!

As we near the end of this first week of August, it’s a good time to offer a bit of a recruiting reset for Penn State. The Nittany Lions as of August 4 hold 18 commitments and the nation’s No.9 recruiting class in the country. It will be interesting to watch over the remainder of the cycle, if the Nittany Lions can remain in the top-10. It certainly could be close but with not many spots left, staying in the top-10 may be a bit tough. That being said, there’s no doubt about, Penn State has put together another very strong recruiting class and it’s not finished yet either.

James Franklin and his staff had quite the interesting July. They won major recruitments for DB Elliott Washington, RB London Montgomery, LB Tony Rojas and LB Ta’Mere Robinson. At the same time, they lost on RB Treyaun Webb and OT Evan Link while watching QB Marcus Stokes and WR Yazeed Haynes flip their commitments to Florida and Georgia. Definitely a mixed bag for the Nittany Lions in July. Though winning the recruitments of Rojas and Robinson could not be understated.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}