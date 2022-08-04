Penn State Recruiting Notebook: 2023 reset, August decisions, & more

With Penn State starting fall camp and the ongoing dead period, news and notes from the recruiting trail will be coming across a bit slower. That being said, it won’t last for long as the dead period ends September 1. Once September rolls around it will once again be non stop especially with 2024 prospects being able to communicate with coaches on a daily basis and by any means necessary.

As we near the end of this first week of August, it’s a good time to offer a bit of a recruiting reset for Penn State. The Nittany Lions as of August 4 hold 18 commitments and the nation’s No.9 recruiting class in the country. It will be interesting to watch over the remainder of the cycle, if the Nittany Lions can remain in the top-10. It certainly could be close but with not many spots left, staying in the top-10 may be a bit tough. That being said, there’s no doubt about, Penn State has put together another very strong recruiting class and it’s not finished yet either.