Penn State Recruiting Notebook: August 12, 2022
It's been quite the week for Penn State on the recruiting trail full of ups and downs but the Nittany Lions certainly could be finishing the week on a strong note following the commitment of WR Carmelo Taylor and top QB target Jaxon Smolik appearing to be trending heavily towards the Nittany Lions with a decision potentially in the near future.
That being said, quite a bit has happened over the last week for Penn State, let's take a look at some of the notables news and notes.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news