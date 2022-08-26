Outside the week of August 9th, it's been a rather quiet month for Penn State football. Yes, they picked up two verbal commitments from QB Jaxon Smolik and WR Carmelo Taylor while also losing a commitment from DE Tomarrion Parker. But outside of that four-day stretch, the other 22 days for Penn State have been quiet.
As we head into September, it's a good time to look at where the Nittany Lions stand on the recruiting trail.
The Nittany Lions hold 19 commitments as of Friday, August 26, and have the nation's 12th-ranked recruiting class. While the odds of them ending with another top-10 recruiting class currently seems unlikely, it still will be a very good class for the Nittany Lions and is a strong build off of last year's top-10 class.
With 19 commitments, not much room is left in the Nittany Lions' class with the likelihood they end up taking 23 to 25 players depending on any unexpected roster attrition between now and National Signing Day in February. As they put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class, they're also very much underway in their 2024 efforts.
