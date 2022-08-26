Outside the week of August 9th, it's been a rather quiet month for Penn State football. Yes, they picked up two verbal commitments from QB Jaxon Smolik and WR Carmelo Taylor while also losing a commitment from DE Tomarrion Parker. But outside of that four-day stretch, the other 22 days for Penn State have been quiet.

As we head into September, it's a good time to look at where the Nittany Lions stand on the recruiting trail.



