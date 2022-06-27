Penn State finished up its busy month of June this past weekend, hosting its last round of official visitors. As of Monday morning, we are now officially in a dead period, meaning no face-to-face contact between players and members of the coaching staff.

It's safe to say the Nittany Lions have had a strong month, both in terms of picking up commitments but also gaining a great deal of momentum with uncommitted prospects. This past weekend, Penn State held several notable prospects and we have received word on each of them which you can find below. You can also find the latest word on several prospects of note that weren't on campus this weekend.

It's worth noting, that two prospects did not make their official visits as originally expected. Georgia LB Dee Crayton recently committed to Clemson, therefore not making the trip. DT Will Norman could not make the trip as well, this one being due to family-related reasons. It will be interesting to see if Norman makes a decision before getting a chance to make it to Penn State.

