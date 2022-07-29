 NittanyNation - Penn State Recruiting Notebook: Lasch Bash Weekend Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 07:58:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Recruiting Notebook: Lasch Bash Weekend Edition

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@DylanCC_FB

Penn State's annual Lasch Bash will be held on Saturday, the annual BBQ event is one of Penn State's biggest recruiting weekends of the year as they host numerous top targets across multiple recruiting cycles on campus.

This year's Lasch Bash will be heavy on 2024 recruiting targets as the Nittany Lions are nearly complete with their 2023 recruiting class as they hold 18 commitments. There will be a few notable 2023 targets on campus, however, in wide receiver Justin Brown and RB Sam Singleton.

In terms of 2024 recruits, key targets such as ATH Quinton Martin, QB Jayden Bradford, QB Michael Van Buren, WR Tyseer Denmark, and OL Peter Jones will all be present as well. You can find our full list of notable recruits expected, here.

With that let's get into some one-offs regarding this weekend.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}