Penn State recruiting targets in the 2024 Rivals 250 rankings

Today marked the first official release of the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2024 and it is jam packed with Penn State Football targets.

Now before we dive into the list, there is one name on the list that has already committed to the Nittany Lions and that's Pennsylvania offensive lineman Cooper Cousins who comes in at No. 88 overall.

Below you can see the full list of prospects on the rankings list that Penn State has offered and if they have visited campus already or not.