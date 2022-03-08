 NittanyNation - Penn State recruiting targets in the 2024 Rivals 250 rankings
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 16:38:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Penn State recruiting targets in the 2024 Rivals 250 rankings

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Today marked the first official release of the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2024 and it is jam packed with Penn State Football targets.

Now before we dive into the list, there is one name on the list that has already committed to the Nittany Lions and that's Pennsylvania offensive lineman Cooper Cousins who comes in at No. 88 overall.

Below you can see the full list of prospects on the rankings list that Penn State has offered and if they have visited campus already or not.

2) CB Desmond Ricks

3) WR Ryan Wingo

4) QB Jadyn Davis***

5) QB Julian Sayin

8) DE Alex Cunningham

9) S Peyton Woodyard

11) WR Joshisa Trader

12) ATH Quinton Martin***

13) RB Stacy Gage

14) WR Jeremiah Smith

17) DE Eddrick Houston

19) OG Jordan Seaton***

22) QB CJ Carr***

27) DT Hevin Brown-Shuler

28) QB Dylan Raiola

29) WR James Madison

30) ATH KJ Bolden

32) WR Bredell Richardson***

33) RB Anthony Carrie

37) CB Omillio Aguard***

38) ATH Ryan Pellum

41) OLB Adarius Hayes

42) CB Kaleb Beasley

52) CB Ellis Robinson***

53) DE Ernest Willor***

54) ATH Jamyri Cauley

55) OLB Aaron Chiles

57) WR Ny Carr

58) TE Brady Prieskorn***

59) CB Bryce West

61) QB Jayden Bradford***

62) ATH Tavoy Feagin

64) CB Antione Jackson

65) S Ty'Shun White

68) TE Landen Thomas

69) OT Ben Roebuck

75) CB Zabien Brown

76) OG Liam Andrews

78) CB Ify Obidegwu

80) DT Omar White

82) DE Jonathan Echols

88) OT Cooper Cousins***

92) WR Zycarl Lewis Jr.

99) WR Chance Robinson

101) S CJ Heard Jr.

105) ILB Timajay Hayes

116) OLB Demarcus Riddick

118) ATH Joseph Stone Jr.

119) WR Jonathan Paylor***

126) WR Tyseer Denmark***

129) OLB Cameron Lindsey***

132) OT Cam'ron Warren***

135) WR DayDay Farmer

136) ILB Kari Jackson

140) ATH Earl Kulp

144) DE Dylan Stephenson

146) DT Jahsear Whittington***

149) QB Michael Van Buren***

152) DE Jacob Smith

154) ATH Emmett Mosley

157) OG Peter Jones***

162) RB Tre McLeod

166) CB Braydon Lee

175) WR Keylen Adams

177) WR I'Marion Stewart

179) WR Nicholas Marsh

184) ILB Anthony Speca***

185) OG Eddy Pierre-Louis

190) DE Brandon Davis-Swain

200) OLB Gabriel Williams***

203) DE Dylan Stewart

204) WR Alex Taylor

205) DE Champ Thompson

207) WR Micah Gilbert***

210) DE Jerod Smith

216) DE Deshon Dodson

220) DE Jayshawn Ross

222) CB Asaad Brown

227) CB Jayden Lewis

232) WR David Washington Jr.

237) ATH William Love

238) WR Izaiah Williams

242) WR Chanz Wiggins***

250) WR Rico Scott***

*** - Has previously visited Penn State

--------------------------------------------------------------

