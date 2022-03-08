Penn State recruiting targets in the 2024 Rivals 250 rankings
Today marked the first official release of the Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2024 and it is jam packed with Penn State Football targets.
Now before we dive into the list, there is one name on the list that has already committed to the Nittany Lions and that's Pennsylvania offensive lineman Cooper Cousins who comes in at No. 88 overall.
Below you can see the full list of prospects on the rankings list that Penn State has offered and if they have visited campus already or not.
2) CB Desmond Ricks
3) WR Ryan Wingo
4) QB Jadyn Davis***
5) QB Julian Sayin
8) DE Alex Cunningham
9) S Peyton Woodyard
11) WR Joshisa Trader
12) ATH Quinton Martin***
13) RB Stacy Gage
14) WR Jeremiah Smith
17) DE Eddrick Houston
19) OG Jordan Seaton***
22) QB CJ Carr***
27) DT Hevin Brown-Shuler
28) QB Dylan Raiola
29) WR James Madison
30) ATH KJ Bolden
32) WR Bredell Richardson***
33) RB Anthony Carrie
37) CB Omillio Aguard***
38) ATH Ryan Pellum
41) OLB Adarius Hayes
42) CB Kaleb Beasley
52) CB Ellis Robinson***
53) DE Ernest Willor***
54) ATH Jamyri Cauley
55) OLB Aaron Chiles
57) WR Ny Carr
58) TE Brady Prieskorn***
59) CB Bryce West
61) QB Jayden Bradford***
62) ATH Tavoy Feagin
64) CB Antione Jackson
65) S Ty'Shun White
68) TE Landen Thomas
69) OT Ben Roebuck
75) CB Zabien Brown
76) OG Liam Andrews
78) CB Ify Obidegwu
80) DT Omar White
82) DE Jonathan Echols
88) OT Cooper Cousins***
92) WR Zycarl Lewis Jr.
99) WR Chance Robinson
101) S CJ Heard Jr.
105) ILB Timajay Hayes
116) OLB Demarcus Riddick
118) ATH Joseph Stone Jr.
119) WR Jonathan Paylor***
126) WR Tyseer Denmark***
129) OLB Cameron Lindsey***
132) OT Cam'ron Warren***
135) WR DayDay Farmer
136) ILB Kari Jackson
140) ATH Earl Kulp
144) DE Dylan Stephenson
146) DT Jahsear Whittington***
149) QB Michael Van Buren***
152) DE Jacob Smith
154) ATH Emmett Mosley
157) OG Peter Jones***
162) RB Tre McLeod
166) CB Braydon Lee
175) WR Keylen Adams
177) WR I'Marion Stewart
179) WR Nicholas Marsh
184) ILB Anthony Speca***
185) OG Eddy Pierre-Louis
190) DE Brandon Davis-Swain
200) OLB Gabriel Williams***
203) DE Dylan Stewart
204) WR Alex Taylor
205) DE Champ Thompson
207) WR Micah Gilbert***
210) DE Jerod Smith
216) DE Deshon Dodson
220) DE Jayshawn Ross
222) CB Asaad Brown
227) CB Jayden Lewis
232) WR David Washington Jr.
237) ATH William Love
238) WR Izaiah Williams
242) WR Chanz Wiggins***
250) WR Rico Scott***
*** - Has previously visited Penn State
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board